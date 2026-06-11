Police Checkpoint Finds River Cruise Captain Had Too Much to Drink

The river police authorities for Belgium and the Netherlands launched a joint effort to check commercial river vessels and, to their surprise, found the captain of a cruise ship that had too much to drink. It was part of a broader effort established near the Albert Canal in Belgium that connects Antwerp and the Scheldt River with inland destinations and the Meuse River.

The police reported a total of 10 vessels, nine commercial ships and one river cruise ship, were stopped for inspections. They were checking operational issues, such as waste and water management, and all the crewmembers were given a routine alcohol test.

The Federal Police said that just like a car, river and sea captains also have the same rules when it comes to alcohol. The limit is set at 0.5 per mille.

The captain of the river cruise ship, which was only identified as being Swiss-owned, tested over the legal limit according to the police. They said, “This man had drunk a little too much.” Under the law, he was immediately relieved, and his license was suspended. The report said he will likely face a fine imposed by the Flemish Waterway authorities.

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The cruise ship was sailing from Antwerp to Maastricht with 106 passengers onboard. The police reported that another officer on the vessel was able to take over command, and the vessel was permitted to continue on its trip.

Three of the commercial vessels were also written up because not all of their permits were in order. The inspections, which were referenced as a large-scale operation, were headed up by the Antwerp Maritime Police together with the De Vlaamse Waterweg, and OVAM, the public waste agency in Flanders, Belgium.



