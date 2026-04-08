Piracy Falls to Lowest Levels in 35 Years During First Quarter of 2026



Global maritime piracy and armed robbery incidents fell to levels not seen since 1991, reports the International Maritime Bureau in its quarterly report on maritime piracy. It, however, notes pockets of continued concern and warns of continued vigilance, saying that piracy has not been eradicated.

During the first quarter, it received reports of just 16 incidents globally, compared to 45 in Q1 2025 and 33 in Q1 2024. While citing the positive impact of sustained cooperation and enforcement efforts, it warns that 14 ships were boarded and one was hijacked in the first quarter and that there was one additional attempted attack. Further, the data indicates that the pirates were successful in 94 percent of their attacks, boarding the ships they had targeted.

The data also shows that the incidents were nearly evenly split between vessels underway and those at anchor. Bulkers accounted for half of the reported incidents, while only one tanker incident was reported during the quarter.

“It is very positive to see reported maritime piracy and armed robbery incidents fall to their lowest first?quarter levels since 1991,” said IMB Director Michael Howlett. “This evidences the positive effects of timely reporting and sustained cooperation, but continued vigilance is essential to keep seafarers safe and shipping routes secure.”

Regionally, the concern continues to center on Southeast Asia, which accounted for three-quarters of all the reported incidents. The Singapore Strait, while showing a positive decline, continues to be the hot spot, accounting for half of all the incidents globally in the quarter. While most of the activity is considered low-level and opportunistic, there were still eight incidents during the first quarter in the busy shipping lanes around Singapore. However, this compares with 31 incidents in the first quarter of 2025, before the authorities apprehended a group that was thought to be leading many of the boardings.

Despite the decline, one crewmember was still taken hostage, and another was injured during the incidents in the Singapore Strait region. IMB notes that the incidents also included two bulk carriers, each over 150,000 dwt.

It also noted the first incidents in the Philippines last quarter, with four reports versus none in 2025. Two were in the anchorage near Manila, and the other two were in Batangas Bay. One crewmember was taken hostage during the incidents in the Philippines.

There were also two incidents reported off Somalia as activity returned to East Africa. There was one attempted attack and one hijacking in the first quarter. Conversely, the decline off West Africa continued with only one report in the Gulf of Guinea region this quarter.

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IMB also highlights a concern for the safety of crewmembers, noting that in over half of the incidents, the perpetrators had weapons in seven of the cases, they had knives, and in two incidents, guns were reported. It says in total two crewmembers were taken hostage this quarter, and one was injured.

The IMB continues to emphasize the need for prompt reporting. It warns all vessels that the risks remain and urges vigilance, reporting, and following best practices to help safeguard crews and protect vital maritime trade routes.

