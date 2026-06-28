Photos: U.S. and Allies Conduct SINKEX 2026 Using Former Amphib

U.S. Pacific Command joint forces, along with allied and partner forces, successfully carried out a live-fire sinking exercise (SINKEX) on June 27 as part of the ongoing exercise in the Pacific. They released the first dramatic photos of the end of the decommissioned Austin-class amphibious transport dock USS Juneau (LPD 10).

According to the command, the exercise brought together air, surface, and subsurface assets in coordinated strikes. They said it allows crews to sharpen critical skills in weapons employment and target engagement under realistic conditions that no simulator can fully replicate.

The selected “victim” this year was the USS Juneau. The 174-meter (570-foot) ship entered service in July 1969 and saw action in the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm before decommissioning in 2008. She could carry up to 930 Marines with a crew of over 400 onboard.

“This SINKEX provided an outstanding opportunity for our joint team to integrate capabilities across domains, honing the lethal precision and coordination essential for high-end maritime operations in the Pacific theater,” said Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander of Carrier Strike Group 5 and Task Force 70.

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine fired a torpedo at the decommissioned USS Juneau in support of the exercise. The location was more than 200 nautical miles off the coast of Guam.

Prior to the exercise, the target vessel underwent extensive preparation, including the complete removal of hazardous materials such as PCBs, petroleum residues, and other pollutants. The selected site was carefully surveyed to ensure the safety of marine life, vessels, and personnel.

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