Pakistan Accuses India of “Belligerent Action” After Warships Collide

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected India’s version of the incident on Wednesday when the two nations’ warships made contact at sea and accused India of “belligerent action.” Each nation has issued strong protests to the other while analysts fear it represents a rising of tensions among the two nuclear nations that fought a little over a year ago.

Pakistan asserts that the collision between its warship and the Indian vessels took place in Pakistan’s EEZ while India only referred to the area as international waters. Unconfirmed reports in the media said the incident took place approximately 220 km (approximately 118 nautical miles) east of the Oman coast in the North Arabian Sea.

The Ministry said it had lodged a strong protest “over a highly provocative and unacceptable action by a vessel of the Indian Navy.” It went on to say it “strongly rejects this belligerent Indian action,” while calling for the international community to urge India to “abandon its belligerent posture.” Pakistan said the international community should call on India to “refrain from irresponsible actions that could further destabilize South Asia.”