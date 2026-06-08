Op-Ed: Maritime Cybersecurity is a Financial Investment

Over the last two months, the world has seen, in real time, the challenges and urgency of protecting maritime vessels from geopolitical threats. Since airstrikes began on Iran at the end of February, the Strait of Hormuz has become a focal point for maritime physical security. However, protection doesn’t end at physical safety for the vessel and its crew. We can’t forget that there’s another, more pervasive front to this war: the cyber front.

Iran and associated nation-states are highly skilled at cyberattacks. Over the last twelve years, the country has moved from a “second-tier” threat to one of the leading sponsors of geopolitical cyberattacks, blending state-sponsored espionage with the broader cybercrime ecosystem.

For example, in November 2025, a hacking group calling itself Imperial Kitten penetrated the network of a ship’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) with the goal of gaining access to critical shipping infrastructure. The hackers even gained access to closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed on a maritime vessel, which provided real-time visual intelligence.

Exploiting a vessel’s security vulnerabilities is shockingly easy due to insufficient security investment. Ignoring this threat poses a grave risk to both national security and financial stability.

The Financial Risk of Underfunded Security

Much of the focus on the Strait of Hormuz has been on the energy supply chain; however, the global shipping industry is essential for moving a wide range of goods, from automobile components to beer. If a cargo vessel is delayed for any reason, the entire supply chain can be disrupted. Trucking and warehousing schedules are pushed back. Quotas are missed. For a vessel stuck in port for mechanical or other reasons, the cost is estimated at up to $100,000 per day.

Today’s vessels run on sophisticated computer systems. These systems store sensitive information, such as cargo manifests, crew and guest passport information, navigational routes, terminal and port information, and more. These are exactly the kinds of sensitive data that experienced hackers want.

And yet, most ship owners’ security budgets are quite small, often only $300 to $1,000 a month. Compared to the cybersecurity budget of landlocked enterprises, this is woefully underfunded. As a result, security professionals are tasked with doing more with lean budgets. It’s tempting to cut corners when budgets are tight, but saving a few bucks on cybersecurity can turn out to be a devastating mistake in the long run.

This is not a hypothetical risk—it is a ticking financial time bomb.

Consider this: ship owners routinely spend between $175,000 and $3 million per month on fuel alone. Allocating just 1% of that single operational expense toward a robust cybersecurity strategy wouldn't just be a "budget line item"—it would be a comprehensive insurance policy for the vessel's data, crew safety, and corporate reputation. In an era of digital warfare, a 1% investment is a small price to pay to prevent a 100% loss.

The Connected Ship's Paradox and Modern Vulnerabilities

As tensions rise globally, most operators are focused on physical disruption, and with good reason. However, this ramped-up vigilance comes at the expense of exposed digital systems that threat actors are exploiting, especially now, when crews are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz with more time on their hands.

Ship crews with forced downtime are heavily relying on personal devices and unsecured ship networks. This surge in connectivity creates massive, exploitable blind spots, allowing attackers to directly compromise a vessel’s network, stored data, and broader business operations.

Connected vessels are a hacker's dream, yet ship owners continue to invest the bare minimum in security. This false economy leaves critical systems exposed to potential hostile takeover, risking a ship being run ashore or held hostage. When a ransomware attack cripples a vessel in port, the cost of saving a few hundred dollars on cybersecurity becomes an immediate, catastrophic corporate loss.

The Strategic Imperative: Viewing Security as an Investment

Long before the recent global tension, we were encouraging ship owners to bolster their cyber defenses amid a surge in potential threats. Since the war started, we’ve witnessed physical attacks on ships in the region. While direct cyberattacks have not yet been confirmed, ransomware, data leaks, social engineering hacks, and other digital disruptions are becoming increasingly inevitable. It is no longer a matter of if, but when.

The biggest challenge in maritime cybersecurity isn't the technology—it's the mindset. The industry must confront the reality that attempting to save $200 a month on security budgets could leave a shipping firm liable for billions in damages, poor stock performance, and reputational damage that will be difficult to overcome.

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Many still see robust security as too expensive, making it difficult to convince stakeholders that these measures are a necessary investment against sophisticated hackers. Organizations need to view cybersecurity as a strategic investment rather than just an overhead expense.

Youri Hart is Vice President, Product and Solutions at Marlink.