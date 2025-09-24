On World Maritime Day, IMO Emphasizes Protecting the Ocean

On Thursday, the IMO will lead the celebration of World Maritime Day, and its emphasis this year is on environmental protection - one of the global body's core roles.

The IMO's selected theme for 2025 is "Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity." In picking this theme, IMO aims to reflect the ocean's triple role as a habitat for other species, a heat reservoir to offset warming, and a transport medium for human commerce. More than 80 percent of all trade moves by sea, so the ocean's navigable waters play a key role in the global economy.

As an industry, shipping has environmental effects, and IMO's regulations help to manage and mitigate them. The UN body emphasized that it now has a "growing portfolio of technical assistance initiatives" to help all of its 176 member states to implement those regulations - a major undertaking, as enforcement is uneven and depends wholly upon each nation's jurisdiction.

IMO also wants to highlight other UN efforts to protect the ocean, beyond the realm of the shipping industry. The newly-concluded UN agreement on protecting biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction (the High Seas Treaty) is a landmark for defending wild habitat in the global commons, and the UN is still working on a possible treaty on capping plastic production, a root cause of ocean plastic pollution.



IMO also emphasizes the opportunity to create a shipping industry where more people will want to work, including women, who frequently report certain challenges in seagoing roles. The UN agency isn't alone in trying to make shipping a career of choice for more people.

"True sustainability also means caring for people. Seafarers are at the helm of this industry, and their wellbeing and safety must always come first. That’s why AMSA is unwavering in our commitment to uphold the Maritime Labour Convention and the Port State Control regime," said Australian Maritime Safety Authority CEO Kaylene Dale in a statement.

The next theme is already set for 2026 - and for 2027. In recognition of the role that member states have to play in making international standards meaningful, IMO has decided to focus on practical implementation of the rules for the next two years. The theme for 2026-7 will be "From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence" - focusing on member states' ability put existing treaties into practice on the water, not just on the books.

"The theme transmits a clear message of our commitment to ensuring regulations are put into action and providing the necessary technical assistance for implementation to Member States," said IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez, who requested the two-year emphasis. "This ultimately strengthens the confidence that global rules agreed at IMO can lead to safer, more secure and environmentally sound shipping worldwide."