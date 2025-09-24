NYK Demonstrates First Liquefied Ammonia STS Contributing to Supply Chain



NYK reports it recently completed its first ship-to-ship transfer involving liquified ammonia. Building the expertise and transfer capabilities for the highly toxic material is seen as a critical element in building the structure to support the growth of ammonia transport and its use as a marine fuel.

With demand expected to increase, NYK says that the STS method, which is not constrained by port size or onshore equipment, is attracting attention as a flexible supply method compared to conventional land-based cargo handling methods. Currently, the regulatory environment is still being developed for ammonia, while several initiatives are working to establish the safety protocols for the handling of ammonia.

Beyond its existing applications in fertilizers and chemicals, ammonia, NYK notes, is emerging as a next-generation clean energy source. It is being developed as a carbon-free combustion alternative as well as an efficient energy carrier. Ammonia cracking is seen as a key means of transporting hydrogen. Ammonia is expected to be used in various applications, including marine fuel.

“The success of this operation marks a significant milestone in developing an international supply network for ammonia,” reports NYK. “With the support of Trammo's longstanding experience and their designated STS specialist provider, International Fender Providers, we successfully leveraged our advanced safety management system and refined STS operational know-how to safely transfer the entire cargo of liquefied ammonia.”

The transfer operation took place on September 2 off the coast of Ceuta, Spain. It involved the ammonia carrier Berlian Ekuator (26,776 dwt) owned by NYK and time-chartered by Mitsui & Co. Built in 2004, the vessel is registered in Panama. The liquified ammonia was transferred to the ammonia carrier Eco Enchanted (30,062 dwt), a Greek-owned vessel operated by Trammo, a leading ammonia trader.

Approximately 23,000 MT of ammonia were transferred between the two vessels. It was conducted with an STS hose connection.

NYK reports it will build on the insights and experience gained from this STS operation to further advance next-generation fuels and strengthen safe maritime transportation systems. It is part of its efforts to grow this sector of shipping and to contribute to the broader goal of achieving a decarbonized society.

