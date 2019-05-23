New LNG Terminal at JAXPORT is Open for Business

Image courtesy JAX LNG

By MarEx 2019-05-23 16:45:44

JAX LNG, a liquefied natural gas facility at Dames Point in Jacksonville, Florida, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 16 to mark the official start-up of the newly constructed plant.

JAX LNG is the first small-scale LNG facility in the United States with both marine and truck-loading capabilities. The state-of-the-art facility was constructed through a joint venture between Pivotal LNG and NorthStar Midstream.

“Pivotal is committed to transforming the nation’s energy landscape by leading the way in how we supply liquefied natural gas to our customers,” said Tim Hermann, president of Pivotal LNG. “One way we are doing this is through the development of the JAX LNG facility. With our partners NorthStar, we’ve implemented innovative solutions to make clean, safe, reliable and affordable LNG available to marine and inland customers that can be served from the port of Jacksonville. “

Currently, the JAX LNG facility has the capacity to produce 120,000 gallons of LNG per day and store more than 2 million gallons of LNG. There is room at the site to expand the facility and add two liquefaction trains and a second storage tank, which would increase LNG production capacity to 600,000 gallons per day. JAX LNG can use its location on the water to serve its maritime customers using LNG bunkering vessels.

Construction of the JAX LNG facility began in late 2016. Its achievements so far include the first-of-its-kind, ship-to-ship bunkering operations in the U.S. and the loading of TOTE Maritime’s Clean Jacksonville, the first LNG bunker barge built in the United States.

JAX LNG is also the long-term supplier of LNG to the world’s first LNG dual-fuel container ships, the Isla Bella and Perla del Caribe, which are operated by TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico.