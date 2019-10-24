New Chairman for Ports Australia Board of Directors

Grant Gilfillan and Stuart Lammin

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-24 19:10:01

Industry body Ports Australia has welcomed Stewart Lammin as the newly elected Chair of Ports Australia’s Board of Directors.

His election followed the recent retirement of former Chair and Chief Executive Officer of NSW Port Authority, Grant Gilfillan, who has held the position since March of this year.

Lammin has been the Chief Executive Officer for Flinders Port Holdings since March of 2018, previously Flinders General Manager for six years and has been involved in the sector for over 35 years.

“With ever-increasing social and political discussion forming around our sector, the voice of Ports Australia will only increase in value,” Lammin said. “Optimizing the efficiency of our nation’s trade, freight and supply chain should be one of Australia’s upmost focuses going forward, and Ports Australia will continue to lead that push.”

Ports Australia Welcomes Pacific Ports as Members

Ports Australia is now welcoming ports from across the Pacific region as associate members.

The industry organization has signed up Fiji Ports Corporation Limited, Samoa Ports Authority, Cook Islands Ports Authority, Lyttleton Port Company and the Port of Napier.

The new partnerships are expected to unlock a line of communication between the ports that will enhance trade and strengthen their voice in the development of global regulations.

Ports Australia’s Chief Executive, Mike Gallacher, said: “With so much happening in terms of growth and international relations across the Pacific at the moment, this move will provide solidarity for our region’s trade and maritime sector. All ports are unique in the commodities they trade and the challenges that confront them. Sharing knowledge and experience is crucial as our region rapidly grows, both in freight and population.”

