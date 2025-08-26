Navy Officer Takes the Helm at Central Command

Command of United States Central Command, whose area of responsibility stretches through 21 countries from Israel in the West, across the Middle East, to Afghanistan and Pakistan in the East, changed earlier this month. General Michael Kurilla, in post since April 2022 and a combat-seasoned infantry officer, handed over to Admiral Brad Cooper. A change in command often signals a change in emphasis.

Admiral Cooper hitherto has commanded the Arleigh Burke Class destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), the Ticonderoga Class cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) at ship level, and at fleet level Naval Surface Force Atlantic, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 in Okinawa, US Naval Forces Korea and the Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain. He has moved up from being Deputy Commander CENTCOM. He thus has intimate experience of the Middle East region acquired over many years, has recently overseen anti-Houthi operations in the Red Sea and understands in depth the character of threats posed by Iran’s regional activities.

Despite priorities being accorded to the threat posed by China, conflicts in the Middle East continue to demand Department of Defense attention, notwithstanding a desire to pivot away from never-ending issues. Those selected for command at Theatre level qualify on the basis of their political acumen as well as their joint command experience, so the service background of Admiral Cooper should not be of immediate relevance in tackling these recurring Middle Eastern issues. Indeed, in similar circumstances, new commanders normally endeavor to compensate for perceived loyalty to their own parent service by focusing particularly hard on the requirements of other services. Admiral Cooper is likely to be no different.

However, over time, Admiral Cooper’s substantial naval experience in the Middle East is likely to influence his approach to operational issues as they arise. Admiral Cooper has an academic interest in intelligence matters, and was instrumental in fielding Task Force 59, a fleet of unmanned surveillance drones able to improve surveillance of the Iranian coastline and other maritime bottlenecks. He is likely, once he has settled in to his new and wider responsibilities, to have particular ideas on how to improve the effectiveness of naval operations in his area of command, using this background, and now has increased influence on Congressional budgeting to fund such initiatives. However, he will have to overcome resistance and competition from Indo-Pacific Command, which will complain about the diversion of resources and heavy expenditure of missiles in recent Middle East engagements.

Having an officer with this particular experience-set in charge of CENTCOM should in due course have significant impact on operations countering malign Iranian and Houthi maritime activities - but in ways which will not necessarily be advertised in advance. Given Admiral Cooper’s track record, these are likely to include an emphasis on technical innovation, alongside less reliance on long-term ground presences and a greater exploitation of the flexibility of naval power projection.