MSC Cruises Jumps into River Cruising with Explora Journeys

MSC Cruises’ ultra-luxury brand Explora Journeys confirmed that it is entering the European river cruise market. Today’s statement put to rest months of rumors in the market and continues the rapid expansion of the sector.

Explora Journeys confirmed it has signed a Letter of Intent with Dutch shipbuilder Dan Breejeen Shipyard for the construction of “its first luxury river ships, marking the brand’s planned entry into river cruising.” It said details regarding the ship design, delivery schedule, and itineraries would be announced before a planned 2027 start for sales.

The company did not specify how many river cruise ships it is planning or which rivers the ships would be designed to sail. There are length and height restrictions on some of the rivers of Europe, such as the Seine, while others, such as the Main and Rhine, support larger river cruise ships.