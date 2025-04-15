Morocco Dockworkers Call for Boycott of Maersk Ships Supplying Israel

The union representing dockworkers in Morocco has become the latest group to call for a boycott against the ships of Maersk linked to transporting supplies to Israel. The group issued its statement targeting a transshipment of containers coming from the United States set to be transferred at Morocco’s Tanger Med Port this weekend.

Maersk has repeatedly denied the allegations that it is transporting weapons to Israel during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The issue had been dogging the company and even became a topic at its annual shareholder meeting earlier this year. Shareholders voted down an activist investor resolution that would have banned the company from shipping arms to Israel.

A spokesperson for Maersk told media in Morocco that the current claims were coming from activist groups and are “false and misleading.” The company said the claims it was transporting weapons or in this case, spare parts to the Israeli military are “unfounded claims based on assumptions made by activist groups.”

The latest accusations are that a container loaded with spare parts for U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets was loaded on the Maersk Detroit (84,626 dwt vessel with a capacity of 6,200 TEU) which is currently inbound for the Moroccan port. According to the reports that have been circulating for days, the container will be offloaded and transferred to the Nexoe Maersk (31,500 dwt with a capacity of 2,250 TEU) for transshipment to Israel.

The Moroccan Union of Port Workers, affiliated with the Moroccan Labor Union, issued a statement calling on workers, employees, and executives of companies operating the port to boycott the ship Nexoe Maersk. It cited the reports from the activists that the ship would be carrying the F-35 parts and other military equipment to Israel.

The Detroit Maersk sailing under the U.S. flag is operated by Maersk Line, Limited, which participates in the U.S. Maritime Security Program (MSP) program and carries cargoes, including the military assistance shipments, which are reported to be a “critical element of U.S. foreign policy.” The line has been targeted by activists for previous boycotts due to its support of the U.S. government.

The Nexoe Maersk, flagged in Hong Kong, is a feeder ship for the company. It operates a route that includes calls in the Mediterranean.

While denying the allegations, a Maersk spokesperson noted when they carry F-35 parts they would be going to suppliers and not the military. They would also only be going to countries participating in the F-35 program.

Maersk has repeatedly said it has a strict policy against transporting weapons or ammunition to conflict zones. The spokesperson said there are stringent controls in place.

Activists have repeatedly targeted ships operated by Maersk Line, LTD. for its role in carrying U.S. cargoes. Last November, in Spain a group focused on two ships with reports the vessels would divert to Morocco due to the protests. Maersk operates the terminal in Tanger Med where the reports said the current transshipment will take place.

Top photo of Nexoe Maersk in 2023 by Farid Mernissi (CC BY 4.0)

