Everllence and MEYER RE Partner to Explore Methanol Refits for Cruise Ships

Everllence, the rebranded MAN Energy Solutions engine business and MEYER RE, the service business launched from Meyer Werft, are advancing their efforts for methanol retrofit solutions in the maritime industry, and especially for cruise ships. After forming a strategic partnership, the companies report they are taking significant steps towards reducing the sector’s carbon footprint while ensuring operational efficiency and compliance with stringent environmental regulations.

The collaboration focuses on the retrofitting of existing Everllence four-stroke engines and vessels, providing a practical and scalable solution for shipping companies transitioning towards greener fuel alternatives. The partnership aims to develop a comprehensive roadmap outlining the technical and operational steps required for the transition to methanol as a primary fuel source. This includes vessel retrofitting, infrastructure development for methanol fueling, and the establishment of industry-wide safety standards and best practices.

MAN announced its commercial refit packages in 2024 as the next step for the industry. The company worked with Maersk on the first containership conversion to dual-fuel methanol propulsion. Since then, COSCO has also launched methanol conversions, and Hapag-Lloyd, in partnership with Seaspan, has announced plans to start conversions in its fleet.

"With our methanol retrofit packages, we offer our customers an economically attractive opportunity to convert their older engines to a future-proof engine type," said Bernd Siebert, Head of Retrofit & Upgrade at Everllence. “Together with MEYER RE, we will now develop a holistic concept for retrofitting the entire ship system.”

Norwegian Cruise Line has been the first to explore the concept of conversions for its large cruise ships, which were mostly built by Meyer Werft and outfitted with MAN diesel engines. The cruise corporation and MAN announced a project in 2022 to explore methanol fuel conversions.

The challenges for cruise ships are substantial,” explains Henning Jongebloed, Head of Sales at MEYER RE. "Retrofitting cruise vessels is a relatively new concept, as these ships function like small cities with complex subsystems. A holistic approach is necessary - changing an engine or fuel alone is not enough. That’s why teaming up with experienced partners is crucial to ensuring that the entire system functions seamlessly, including energy production."

MEYER RE and Everllence report their goal is to provide the shipping industry with a clear strategy for sustainable transformation, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

The first cruise ship built to be methanol-ready was completed by Meyer Turku in Finland in 2024 for TUI as Mein Schiff 7, and Meyer, working with Disney Cruise Line, reported they were exploring methanol as part of the project to complete the former Genting Hong Kong’s Global Dream which Disney purchased and Meyer was completing as the Disney Adventure. The ship is due to enter service at the end of 2025.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, unlike its competitors, skipped LNG and has been focusing on methanol as its route toward decarbonization. The line is working with Fincantieri to outfit two future cruise ships as methanol-ready, in addition to the project with MAN (now Everllence) exploring the conversion process for existing tonnage.

