Maersk Line Vessel Diverts to Morocco Due to Allegations in Spain



One of the container vessels operating for Maersk Limited, Limited, the U.S. subsidiary of the shipping company, diverted to Morocco over the weekend following activists’ protests in Spain alleging the vessel is carrying military supplies to Israel. The vessel was also met with protests while it was in the port of Tangier Med as the company questioned the change in policies after months of similar port calls.

Maersk confirmed in a statement to Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Spanish authorities denied docking privileges at Algeciras to the Maersk Denver (6,200 TEU vessel registered in the United States) on its current voyage from New York to the Middle East. This came after activist groups last week asserted that Maersk Line ships making port calls in Spain were carrying military supplies to Israel violating Spain’s ban on the transshipment of arms to Israel through its ports.

“To gain clarity for future operations, we have consulted the Spanish authorities to understand why entry was denied for cargo no different than previous shipments that have routinely been transshipped through this port without incident,” a Maersk spokesperson told AFP.

Maersk said that it understands that it is Spain’s discretion to change its criteria while emphasizing that the cargo it was carrying is all legal. Further, they said that “cargo to be transshipped through the port does not include any military weapons or ammunition.”

Maersk Line, Limited is a Maersk subsidiary that operates U.S.-flag, U.S.-crewed ships under U.S. government subsidy. A large share of MLL cargoes are government-owned goods and equipment which may include military cargoes.

The Maersk Denver docked in Tangier Med on Saturday, November 9, and departed Sunday with its AIS signal and published schedule showing the next port in Oman. Protestors however also demonstrated in Morocco on Sunday claiming that the ship after unloading cargo was bound for Haifa, Israel.

Last week, Spain’s foreign ministry told the press in Spain that the two Maersk ships singled out by the activists “will not stop in Spain.” It also said it would look into allegations that previously Maersk ships had been permitted to make port calls while transporting military equipment.

A second Maersk Line vessel, Maersk Seletar, is following close behind due to make a port call in Algeciras on Thursday and Thursday, November 14 – 15. Officials told the media that they have not yet been advised of the ship’s destination. Like the Maersk Denver, it shows a route bound for Oman and the Middle East.

The Houthis have also alleged that Maersk Line, Limited ships were targets because of the company’s involvement with Israel. The rebels have claimed attacks on several of the company’s vessels as they were bound for Oman.