Morocco Celebrates Expansion Milestones in Casablanca Port Complex

As Morocco pushes ahead with expansion of its maritime infrastructure, last week the country launched several development initiatives in Casablanca port complex. The launch event was presided by King Mohammed VI, who is keen to position Morocco as a global maritime hub.

The Casablanca port complex expansion project is valued at around $577 million. This involves renovation of a fish port, construction of a new shipyard and expansion of the cruise terminal. A new office complex is also underway, with Casablanca aiming to house port stakeholders under one roof.

The fish port project is valued at $120 million, an investment targeted at expanding Morocco’s fish processing capacity and export volumes. The fish port is expected to accommodate 260 artisanal fishing boats and about 100 coastal fishing vessels. The port will also have ice generators, modern fish market and offices for shipowners.

An important highlight of the launch event is King Mohammed VI’s tour of the new Casablanca port shipyard. In a speech in 2023, the King directed for development “of a strong, competitive, national commercial marine fleet.” As a follow-up measure, a Moroccan public think-tank - the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) - last year opened a public consultation for Morocco’s national shipbuilding roadmap.

These efforts in domestic shipbuilding are reflected in the government’s investment of $250 million towards the Casablanca shipyard. The Moroccan National Port Agency is about to issue a private firm with rights to operate and further develop the yard.

The new Casablanca port cruise terminal was also inaugurated, a project expected to boost the city’s status as a tourism destination in the Mediterranean region. The terminal has capacity to host up to 450,000 cruise passengers annually. The $72 million terminal features a 650-meter disembarkation quay, three gangways and a parking area for 44 coaches.

The upgrades in Casablanca port complex are coming at a time Moroccan ports are recording growth in cargo throughput. In the first quarter of 2025, Moroccan ports reached a cargo volume of 60.80 million tons representing an increase of 10.2% year on year, according to data released recently by the Directorate of Studies and Financial Forecasts. The directorate attributed the surge in commercial activity to strengthening transshipment traffic, which accounted for 49.9% of total traffic.

During the same period, cruise activity also recorded growth of 46.9%, with 55,668 cruise passengers handled in Moroccan ports.