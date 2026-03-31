Morocco Arrests Libyan Fishing Vessel for Suspected Hit-and-Run

Authorities in Morocco are investigating a possible hit-and-run accident involving two fishing vessels off the coast of Dakhla, in the contested territory of Western Sahara.

The Libyan-flagged longliner Njm Al Shamal is suspected of involvement in a collision that sank the small Moroccan fishing vessel Miss Dakar 2, leaving five fishermen missing. Moroccan Navy authorities intercepted the Al Shamal off Tan-Tan, near the Canary Islands, and diverted it to the port of Agadir for investigation. According to Moroccan investigators, Njm Al Shamal departed the scene, altered course and headed for Spanish waters after the casualty. A search is still under way for the missing fishermen, and an inquiry into the circumstances of the collision and the Al Shamal's movements is under way.

AIS data provided by Pole Star Global confirms that on March 26, the Al Shamal slowed suddenly to four knots off El Marsa, Western Sahara, then turned to the north and entered Spanish waters off Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands. After lingering off Costa Calma, the vessel continued its journey into international waters until it was intercepted on the 27th. It arrived at Agadir under Moroccan custody on the 28th.

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Multiple Moroccan agencies are involved in the investigation, including law enforcement and maritime safety authorities. The government of Spain is cooperating in the inquiry.

Njm Al Shamal remained in port in Agadir as of March 31. Of the seven crewmembers aboard the vessel at the time of its arrest, six remain in custody; the captain has been evacuated to Las Palmas for medical treatment, according to local media.