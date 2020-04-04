MAIB Publishes First Safety Digest for 2020

By The Maritime Executive 04-04-2020 08:48:34

The U.K. Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) ha released its latest collection of cases detailing accidents involving vessels from the merchant, fishing and recreational sectors.

The Safety Digest is the first for 2020. “If I had a £1 for every time a manager has asked me how they can ensure that their staff are ‘doing the right thing’ I would be a rich man by now,” says Andrew Moll, Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents.

“There are no simple answers: if there were, people would not be asking me the question. However, the rapport that the ‘office’ has with the ‘coal face’ has a lot to do with developing a good safety culture. Office-based personnel, no matter how experienced, will not always draft workable procedures. Consequently, it is up to those trying to get the job done to provide them with constructive feedback.

“Back in the office, the task is then to take on board the feedback and react positively to it. Saving a few minutes here or a few pounds there can seem pretty smart at the time, but it is unlikely to convince the next-of-kin. Plan Do Review; it works.”