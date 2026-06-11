Lloyd’s Register Group Maps Succession with Appointment of New Chair

Lloyd’s Register Group (LR) and the Lloyd’s Register Foundation announced their plans for the succession of the Chair of the Board of the two organizations after more than a decade under the leadership of Thomas Thune Andersen. Reflecting the changing role for the industry, the group has selected Matthias Altendorf, who brings a strong background that combines digital experience with industrial leadership and customer focus.

Matthias Altendorf will succeed current chair Thomas Thune Andersen when he leaves the role at the end of his tenure in June 2027. Andersen, who had more than 30 years of experience in the maritime and energy sectors, had assumed the role of Chair of Lloyd’s Register in July 2010 and, two and a half years later, added chair of the foundation.

He had held senior roles at Maersk Oil, where he was CEO for five years, as well as at A.P. Moller – Maersk. He went on to build an impressive portfolio of board chair roles both in public corporations and and privately owned companies, mainly within the energy, manufacturing, marine and related critical infrastructure. Among his positions was chair at Orsted until 2024, on the board of BW Offshore and BW Group, and currently on the board of Cadeler.

Altendorf had a 25-year career with a Swiss-based, family-owned company that focuses in process and measurement technology, Endress + Hauser, and also founded a company that focuses on developing human-centered management.

“Matthias’ vast and varied experience will be a tremendous benefit to LR as we continue to develop and evolve our services to meet the needs of our clients and colleagues across an ever-evolving maritime industry,” commented Nick Brown, Chief Executive Officer of LR.

LR highlights his experience working with clients in manufacturing, shipbuilding, and both offshore and onshore markets. It says he has been a strong advocate of digitalization and connected solutions.

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“What inspires me most is the combination of scientific depth, public purpose, and global impact that define both Lloyd’s Register Group and Lloyd’s Register Foundation. I look forward to helping build on that legacy and supporting their mission with clarity, courage and responsibility,” said Altendorf.

They noted that Lloyd’s Register has played a vital role in maritime safety for more than 260 years, supporting shipowners and the wider shipping industry through technical expertise, independent assurance and innovation. The appointment looks to enhance the group’s role and continue its leadership and innovation in a changing industry.

