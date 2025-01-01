Lightering Requires to Free Bulker Stuck for a Week in St. Lawrence



The new plan for freeing a Cyprus-flagged bulker Maccoa that has been stuck in Canada’s St. Lawrence River since December 24 calls for lightering the vessel. It is the second time in a month that a bulker struck in the river has required removing a portion of its cargo to free the ship.

The Maccoa (30,898 dwt) reportedly lost power shortly after departing from Montreal. The vessel made it a few miles along the St. Lawrence River before it veered off course and grounded . The Canadian Coast Guard reported that the ship, which was built in 2009, had not suffered damage but it was “sideways outside the navigation channel.”

Three tugs tried to free the vessel on December 27. According to the Coast Guard, they attempted to use the wash from the tugs to help dislodge the ship. After several efforts, it was abandoned.

The new plan calls for placing two barges alongside as early as January 1 and beginning to offload more than 3,000 metric tons of the corn which is loaded aboard as cargo. The lightering is expected to require at least two days with January 5 as a target date for attempting to free the vessel.

The lightering effort however might be delayed by weather. The Coast Guard reports that the corn cannot be moved if it is raining. It would be the second time the attempts to free the ship were delayed as they previously said the efforts would be slowed by the holidays.

The 20 crewmembers are reported to be safe aboard the vessel and there so far have been no signs of pollution. The Coast Guard said last week that generators, heaters, and supplies had been transferred to the vessel. The Maccoa was bound for Ireland when it grounded.

Earlier in December, lightering was also required to free another bulker, the Tim S Dool which operates from the Great Lakes. It was stuck further south on the river below Montreal. Initial efforts to refloat the Tim S Dool were also unsuccessful requiring the placement of a crane and barges before it could be pulled free from the side of the river.

Canadian authorities believe it is a coincidence that in the same month, two vessels each became stuck on the river. There have been no reports of abnormal conditions on the St. Lawrence, but they are now facing a rush to free the vessel before the harshest winter weather sets in.

The end of the navigation season is approaching for the St. Lawrence Seaway south of Montreal and below where the vessel is currently stuck. The Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Seaway System previously announced all ships must clear the section between Montreal and Lake Ontario by January 5. The Welland Canal closed on December 26, with limited ships by appointment being permitted till January 10. Ports east of Montreal traditionally remain open in the winter but sections of the river can become challenging with ice. The Seaway traditionally opens in late March based on weather conditions.



