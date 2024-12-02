Lightering Planned After Bulker Stuck in St. Lawrence Fails to Budge

Officials report a new plan is being developed after the Canadian bulker Tim S. Dool (28,471 dwt) failed to budge in several refloating attempts on the St, Lawrence River southwest of Montreal. The vessel has been stuck for more than a week.

The bulker which has a capacity for over 28,000 metric tons and is loaded with Canadian wheat went aground on the river midday on November 23. A survey confirmed that there was no significant hull damage, pollution, or water ingress. The crew aboard the vessel did not report any injuries, but the ship was firmly stuck on the U.S. side of the river near Massena, New York. The vessel is located outside the navigation channel, and the St. Lawrence Seaway continues to operate normally with no interruptions to traffic.

At the beginning of last week, reports said the ship was trying to free itself with locals saying that had seen the water churning and smoke coming from the funnel. But the ship built in 1967 and operated by Algoma Central Corporation on the Great Lakes would not budge.

They sent for reinforcements while the U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, and the National Response Corporation coordinated efforts to complete an underwater survey to assess the feasibility of safely pulling the vessel free. Three tugs coming from Quebec completed the two-day trip, and on Friday, November 29, they tried to refloat the bulker. The Tim S. Dool still would not budge.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation report plans are being made to remove part of its cargo to lighten the ship before another attempt to refloat it is made. Barges will have to be brought along the river for the lightering effort which is expected to take several days.

For now, the vessel has become a local tourist attraction with river watches enjoying a rare view of a Great Lakes bulker stuck.

