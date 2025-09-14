Libya Targets Economic Rebound Through Port Development

As part of the ongoing economic reforms, Libya has reported progress on the development of Sirte Port and its connecting infrastructure. During the peak of hostilities between forces of west and east Libya in 2016, Sirte was one of the fiercest battlegrounds. With tensions between the two Libyan governments tapering down, development initiatives appear to be resuming.

Recently, the two governments closed ranks in a move to allow Turkey to proceed with exploration of oil and gas off Libya’s Mediterranean waters. Ports development is another area that has gained national consensus in Libya, viewed as an importunity to revitalize trade relations for the country.

Sirte Port in central Libya is seen as one of the most strategic infrastructure initiatives. The port has potential to rekindle Libya’s trade with its landlocked neighbors including Chad, Mali and Niger. Sirte port resumed commercial operations in February after nearly 14 years of closure due to war in the region. The arrival of the general cargo ship Sea Horizon marked the reopening of the port. The vessel carrying construction materials and equipment for projects in Sirte Free Zone, arrived from Alexandria port in Egypt.

Last month, Sirte Free Zone Authority (SFZA) announced notable progress in the construction of the “SSS” highway project. The $2 billion road project is expected to link Sirte port with key southern cities including Sabha and Sokna. The project is part of Libya’s Vision 2030 aimed at enhancing transportation between northern and southern Libya. In addition, it is envisioned that it will form a road corridor to the country’s landlocked neighbors. Notably, the project involves companies from Egypt and the UAE, signaling regional backing.

The SSS project involves plans to install smart port system in Sirte, reportedly with Huawei’s support. There has also been significant progress in construction of specialized terminals. Early this month, Sirte port announced completion of its first dedicated bitumen unloading platform, which will support in the reconstruction efforts.

Further, the port is celebrating increased commercial activity with docking of more vessels. Last week, the Turkish general cargo vessel Lutuf docked at the port. The vessel arrived from Turkey’s port of Gemlik and was carrying about 1,000 tons of goods.