ITF London Staff Start First-Ever Strike Against the Union Federation



The unionized office staff of the International Transport Workers’ Federation, represented by the union Unite, has taken the unusual step of going on strike against their union employer. More than 100 workers at the London headquarters walked off the job on Monday, September 15, and are saying they will remain on strike at least through September 18 after negotiations broke down with the leadership of the ITF.

The employees had taken their first-ever strike vote in July 2025, with 89 percent supporting a full strike and 90 percent an action short of a full strike. This came after the workers strongly rejected (72 percent voted against) a new proposal from management of the ITF. Unite the Union at the time responded on July 17 with a new series of work rules for the ITF workers, including a ban on overtime. They had planned one-day work stoppages on July 22 and 29, but agreed to postpone the walkout after gaining a new negotiation pledge from management.

An actual picket line went up in front of the London headquarters of the ITF, which is a federation of international transport workers' unions. The workers who are normally working to protect the rights of seafarers worldwide find themselves on the picket line this time. A virtual picket line was also set up elsewhere, including the ITF’s current Maritime Roundtable in Cyprus.

Unite is also saying that unless there is progress, the industrial action will continue. The union reports that management has informed them it was canceling a planned September 17 negotiation meeting.

At issue is a planned reorganization of the ITF and its operations. The organization, which traces its origins to its founding in London in 1896, has announced it would be reorganizing its London-based staff, although Unite says the changes could also involve regional employees. Unite reports that the ITF planned cuts for a quarter of the workforce this year. According to their report, half the ITF employees ultimately applied for a voluntary separation scheme, but Unite says others are still at risk.

“Our members have been clear that the restructuring process has been a poorly managed disaster from start to finish,” Unite wrote announcing the strike. Unite is demanding consultations and protections for the remaining employees. They also cite the stress and anxiety the process has created in the employees.

Also at issue is a plan to restructure pay at the ITF. The federation says it is working on a fair, transparent, and competitive compensation program. Unite contends that the ITF management also proposed a pay freeze for most staff members. They assert the federation, however, was planning to increase the minimum and maximum pay rates of senior management, something the ITF denies.

The ITF workers represented by Unite voted down a new proposal last week from ITF management. They said the strike is necessary to make progress on the negotiations.

