Vessels Damaged as Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukraine’s Ports



Russia appears to be intensifying its assault on the Black Sea ports of Ukraine. The relentless barrage continued for a second night at the Port of Odesa with reports of damage to multiple vessels and port infrastructure.

Ukraine says the attack consisted of 99 drones and one ballistic missile. They reported shooting down or jamming 73 of the drones, but 26 struck 16 locations in Ukraine.

It was the second consecutive night of strikes in Odesa, causing damage to administrative buildings, grain elevators, other equipment, and warehouses. A cargo ship registered in Palau and a barge owned by Slovakian interests were both reported damaged in the port. The barge named Majestic, the Slovakian officials said, had been damaged in a previous attack and was no longer seaworthy. No Slovakians were aboard the vessel, they reported.

Ukraine said there were no injuries from the latest attack. The previous night, one person was killed, and two others were injured.

(Oleksii Kuleba photo)

The officials asserted that Russia has escalated the attacks on the region after vowing to cut off Ukraine from the Black Sea after the attacks on the oil tankers. The Ukrainians assert that Russia is deliberately destroying energy and civilian infrastructure, leaving people without power, water, and heating amidst the cold winter temperatures. They assert that Russia has increased its focus on destroying logistics through the seaport attacks, aiming at the Ukrainian economy and food security.

Beyond Odesa, there were reports of strikes in the Izmail district that also damaged port infrastructure.

A drone strike on the terminal at Mykolaiv region damaged a vessel registered in Liberia.

Ukrainian officials said efforts were underway to restore the damage to the power system. Port workers are reported to be surveying the extent of the damage.

