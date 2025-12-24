Happy Holidays From the Team at The Maritime Executive
Season's greetings from The Maritime Executive! Thank you for visiting our website, subscribing to our newsletter and reading our magazine. Thanks to you, the reader, it was a banner year for TME - and we're pleased to celebrate it with you.
Whether you're a shipowner, shipbuilder, merchant mariner, a supplier or in vessel operations, The Maritime Executive promises to meet your industry news and information needs in 2026. Happy Holidays and a happy New Year!
