Iran Seizes Another Tanker Accused of Fuel Smuggling

Iranian officials announced the seizure of an unidentified tanker, which they claimed was smuggling fuel. They are calling this latest interception a “significant blow” to the ongoing problem of fuel smuggling in the region.

The unnamed vessel was reportedly stopped by the Iranian forces in the area of the Strait of Hormuz and Qeshm, an island in the Persian Gulf near the entrance to the strait. The Iranians are claiming that the vessel was transporting the fuel to a larger tanker that was waiting in the Gulf of Oman.

During an inspection of the tanker, they claim to have discovered four million liters (25,000 barrels) of fuel aboard. The vessel was directed to Iran, and the 16 foreign crewmembers have been detained as part of the investigation.

New footage shows a foreign tanker recently seized by the IRGC Navy for smuggling 4 million liters of fuel near Qeshm Island, with all 16 foreign crew members detained.



Mojtaba Ghahramani, head of the Justice Department in Hormozgan province, said this was part of an ongoing effort that is court-mandated against fuel smuggling. He said the judiciary has placed a high priority on the efforts to fight fuel smuggling. Further, he said the waters of Iran would never be safe for smugglers. He vowed to increase efforts to continue the crackdown on the illegal trade.

Media reports said Iran has determined that it will seize the vessel and offload the cargo. They are putting a value on the vessel and its cargo of over $5 million.

Iran has reported multiple seizures, increasing the pace this year to combat fuel smuggling. In April, it reported that the captains of two tankers had each been sentenced to five years in jail for their role in fuel smuggling and fined.