Dr. Andrew S. Erickson is a professor of strategy in the U.S. Naval War College (NWC)’s China Maritime Studies Institute (CMSI). Erickson is currently a Visiting Scholar in full-time residence at Harvard University’s John King Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies, where he has been an Associate in Research since 2008. He is also an Executive Committee member of Israel’s Haifa Maritime Center and a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
A Guide to China's Unprecedented Naval Shipbuilding Drive
Sometime between 2015 and 2020, China’s Navy crossed a critical threshold: it fielded more battle force ships than the...
Fact Sheet: The People’s Armed Forces Maritime Militia (PAFMM)
To distill five years of research on China’s maritime militia into actionable policy recommendations, the author offers the...
Chinese Naval Shipbuilding: Full Steam Ahead
In recent years, China has been building ships rapidly across the waterfront. Chinese sources liken this to “dumping dumplin...
Exposed: Pentagon Report Spotlights China?s Maritime Militia
On August 16, the Pentagon released its annual report to Congress on military and security developments involving the Pe...