Andrew S. Erickson

Dr. Andrew S. Erickson is a professor of strategy in the U.S. Naval War College (NWC)’s China Maritime Studies Institute (CMSI). Erickson is currently a Visiting Scholar in full-time residence at Harvard University’s John King Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies, where he has been an Associate in Research since 2008. He is also an Executive Committee member of Israel’s Haifa Maritime Center and a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

A Guide to China's Unprecedented Naval Shipbuilding Drive

Published Feb 11, 2021 10:21 PM by Andrew S. Erickson

Posted in: Government

Sometime between 2015 and 2020,&nbsp;China&rsquo;s Navy crossed a critical threshold: it fielded more battle force ships than the...

Fact Sheet: The People’s Armed Forces Maritime Militia (PAFMM)

Published Apr 30, 2019 1:50 PM by Andrew S. Erickson

Posted in: Maritime

To distill five years of research on China&rsquo;s maritime militia into actionable policy recommendations, the author offers the...

Chinese Naval Shipbuilding: Full Steam Ahead

Published Jan 18, 2019 3:52 PM by Andrew S. Erickson

Posted in: Maritime

In recent years, China has been building ships rapidly across the waterfront. Chinese sources liken this to &ldquo;dumping dumplin...

Exposed: Pentagon Report Spotlights China?s Maritime Militia

Published Aug 27, 2018 3:42 PM by Andrew S. Erickson

Posted in: Maritime

On August 16, the Pentagon&nbsp;released its annual report&nbsp;to Congress on military and security developments involving the Pe...

More News Stories