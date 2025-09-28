Ireland Creates New Body to Expedite Offshore Wind Development

Ireland has announced institutional reforms to accelerate development of its offshore wind sector. As part of the effort, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Climate and Energy Darragh O’Brien recently revealed the creation of an Offshore Wind Energy Clearing House.

While there exists an Offshore Wind Delivery Taskforce to resolve the sector challenges, the Clearing House will provide additional high-level intervention from the central government. For this reason, the Clearing House will be chaired by the Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach. The Clearing House will hold its first meeting in the coming weeks.

“At a time of rising costs and global uncertainty, creation of the Clearing House sends out an important political signal that Ireland is not stepping back from its renewables ambition,” said Minister O’Brien. “In a sector defined by very mobile international finance, investment will flow to de-risked markets. The Cleating House further strengthens our economic competitiveness and reaffirms Ireland as a stable and attractive location for continued investment in offshore renewable energy.”

O’Brien also confirmed that in the coming weeks he will open Ireland’s second offshore wind auction, which will bring the 900 MW Tonn Nua site to market. It is the first site in the Irish south coast and represents a notable milestone in achieving Ireland’s 5GW target of offshore wind power deployment by 2030.

To give developers certainty on development of the sector, Ireland early this month published a draft version of the proposed National Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP). With the final draft expected in 2027, the strategic plan will designate renewable energy sites around Ireland’s coast that are suitable for offshore wind development. This includes sites for fixed and floating wind farms.