Iran’s IRGC Retaliates by Seizing Two Boxships Linked to MSC



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is claiming to have taken control of two containerships linked to MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company that were attempting to exit the Persian Gulf. The seizures came after reports that the vessels had been attacked earlier on Wednesday, April 22.

After U.S. forces disabled an Iranian containership on Sunday and boarded a shadow fleet crude oil tanker on Monday that was linked to the Iranian trade, the IRGC threatened a retaliatory action. Others in the fractured Iranian leadership called the actions a violation of the ceasefire agreement and demanded that the U.S. immediately release the tanker and containership.

Donald Trump is saying the U.S. searched the containership and found “some not so nice things” coming from China to Iran. Reports have said it could have been carrying chemicals for rocket fuel or other dual-purpose equipment. Some reports have said China supplied Iran with satellite capabilities.

UKMTO reported that the first incident took place about 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman. A single IRGC gunboat approached the containership and opened fire. The ship contends it was without warning and reported heavy damage to its bridge but no casualties. AIS signals appear to then show the MSC Francesca (174,897 dwt) moving toward the Iranian coast. Built in 2008, the vessel has a capacity of 11,312 TEU. It is registered in Panama.

The second incident was reported about three hours later, involving the Greek-owned containership Epaminondas, said to be operating under charter to MSC. The 94,769-dwt containership was about eight nautical miles from Iran when it reported being fired upon. Built in 1998, the ship is registered in Liberia and has a capacity of 6,690 TEU.

The last data from UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the Epaminondas was stopped after the attack. The IRGC, through the Tasnim News Agency, accused both vessels of “disrupting the order and security of the Strait of Hormuz.” It said both ships lacked the necessary permits.

The IRGC has asserted that the Strait of Hormuz is again closed due to violations by the United States. Iranian officials have also demanded an end to the U.S. blockade of ships heading to Iran as a condition of reopening the Strait. Trump has said the blockade would remain in place until a peace deal is signed.

Iran continues to accuse MSC of having ties to Israel (MSC is reported to have financial backing from Israelis). Since the start of the war, Iran has claimed to have targeted or struck several MSC containerships in the Persian Gulf. In April 2024, Iran also seized the MSC Aries (158,000 dwt), a containership registered in Portugal and owned by an affiliate of Zodiac Maritime. Iran released the crew but has retained the vessel and its cargo.

Today’s actions came as the Financial Times cited data that showed at least 34 vessels linked to Iran have avoided the U.S. blockade. The paper writes that after the blockade was imposed on April 13, at least 19 tankers, including several owned by Iran, have been able to depart the region. At least six, it says, were laden, carrying a total of 10.7 million barrels. An additional 15 tankers are believed to have avoided the blockade and made it into the Persian Gulf and Iranian ports. Yesterday, Iran claimed its navy had successfully escorted a tanker into its waters, avoiding the American forces. TankerTrackers.com is reporting that it identified five crude oil tankers linked to Iran that have been interdicted by U.S. forces as part of the blockade.

Many of the vessels still attempting to exit the Persian Gulf are reported to be turning off their AIS signals. Some appear to be abiding by Iran’s demands of clearance, but reports said MSC sent at least six containerships out, four of which made it into the Gulf of Oman.

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Today, UKMTO also reported that a third, smaller containership also came under fire but was not seized. The vessel, Euphoria (33,807 dwt), is registered in Panama and is owned and managed from the UAE. The vessel, which has a capacity of 2,478 TEU, is seen stopping several times during its transit of the Strait. Reports, however, indicate it arrived in the UAE having completed the transit.

MSC and the authorities have not yet confirmed the Iranian claims of having seized the two containerships.

