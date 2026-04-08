Iran Publishes Redrawn Traffic Scheme for Strait of Hormuz



Iran's maritime authority has issued a redrawn traffic separation scheme for the Strait of Hormuz to "avoid possible collisions with naval mines." Intelligence sources have suggested that Iran laid up to a dozen mines in the waterway last month, but the claim has not been verified and is disputed.

"Due to the war situation in the Persian Gulf and possible anti-ship mines in the main traffic zone of the Strait of Hormuz, vessels must to coordinate with the IRGC Navy and use the designated routes," Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization announced, via state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

The new scheme purports to direct inbound traffic in between the islands of Qeshm and Larak - the so-called "Tehran toll booth" route overseen by the IRGC. The new lane for outbound traffic passes just south of Larak, within Iranian waters and in easy reach for IRGC escorts, boardings and vessel identity verification procedures.

Notably, the chart includes a designated "danger zone" with "transit prohibited" in the area where deep-sea navigation used to occur. Its coordinates encompass the IMO-designated traffic separation scheme (TSS) just off the north end of the Musandam Peninsula.

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The warning zone also appears to cover the recently-launched, Omani-administered shipping lane at the far southern edge of the strait - an apparent contradiction of the much-discussed Omani-Iranian agreement on transits through Oman's territorial waters.

Though the U.S. and Iran have announced a ceasefire and an easing of navigation restrictions, the IRGC remains in de facto control of the strait, and traffic dropped in the first 24 hours since the pause in fighting was agreed (compared to the prior day). Permanent Iranian administration of the strait - previously used by all nations as an open, unobstructed international transit corridor - is one of Tehran's top demands for a long-term peace plan.