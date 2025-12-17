Inland Cargo Ship Damaged and Taking on Water After Hitting a Wall

The Dutch inland cargo ship Anja 1 was damaged after hitting a wall while transiting near the German city of Dortmund. The bow of the vessel sustained severe damage due to the allision with a wall near the Ellinghauser Strabe bridge, and the vessel was taking on water.

The Dortmund fire department reports that 24 firefighters were dispatched to assist the vessel, Monday evening, December 15, after it received a report that the ship had taken on water at the bow from the allision and was at risk of capsizing. The vessel also lost power in the forward section due to the flooding.

The fire department reports the vessel was able to reach Hardenberg harbor under its own power and moored there. The fire department surveyed the damage and the scene using a drone.

Because of the loss of power, the vessel was unable to pump the water. A fire boat was positioned alongside with a generator. A submersible pump was used to control the flooding aboard the vessel.

Anja 1 was offloaded to lighten the vessel and stop the flooding (Dortmund Fire Department)

Hardenberg port personnel responded and were using a grab excavator to offload the scrap metal cargo from the vessel. They were able to sufficiently lighten the vessel to stop the water from entering the damaged area of the bow. Once the water level was controlled, the ship was able to restore its power.

The German water police are investigating what caused the vessel to hit the pile wall.

