Saudi Arabia's First LCS-Based Frigate Launches at Fincantieri

The first vessel of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) new multi-mission combat ship Tuwaiq Class was this week launched into the water at the Lockheed Martin Marinette shipyard in Wisconsin.

HMS His Majesty King Saud (F820) is the first of four vessels being built for the RSNF under Project Tuwaiq, with the keel of the third vessel of the class HMS His Majesty King Abdullah already laid in Marinette back in May 2023. Project Tuwaiq, being developed jointly with Fincantieri, in addition to ship delivery and a handover of expertise to Saudi shipyards, also involves crew training, a simulation suite, logistical and supply chain support, and ongoing technical assistance.

An upgrading of the King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail forms part of Project Tuwaiq. Together with the fact that keel-layings have been attended by the commander of the RSNF’s Eastern Fleet, this suggests that the four new frigates will be deployed in the Gulf, which would represent a major upgrade of the RSNF capability and size of ship deployed to cover Iran.

Alongside Project Tuwaiq, Avante 2200 corvettes are also being delivered as part of Project Al Sarawat with Navantia. These vessels in contrast appear to be associated with the Western Fleet, with the first ship of the class, HMS Al Jubail (F828), and the later HMS Hail (F832) and HMS Jazan (F834) seen regularly in Jeddah’s King Faisal Naval Base. As such, they are likely to replace the Al Madinah Class frigates which have taken some battering in the prolonged confrontation in the Red Sea with the Houthis.

Both the Project Tuwaiq and Al Sarawat vessels are being delivered without major delays. This can be seen as a major tribute to close project management in both the Marinette and Cadiz shipyards.