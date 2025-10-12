Indonesia’s PT PAL Unveils Autonomous Submarine Prototype

Indonesia’s state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL has for the first time publicly revealed its unmanned submarine prototype, named KSOT-008. The showcasing of the platform was part of the 80th anniversary of the Indonesian armed forces (TNI). PT PAL said that the development of the submarine is a testament to Indonesia’s growing self-reliance in defense technology.

“With continuous innovation, including underwater technologies such as submarines and torpedoes, we want to prove that Indonesian engineers are capable of meeting future challenges while upholding the nation’s honor in the maritime sector,” said PT PAL Indonesia CEO Kaharuddin Djenod.

PT PAL claims that KSOT is integrated with artificial intelligence, boosting its capacity for surveillance and detection of enemy or friendly vessels. KSOT will be operated remotely via an Autonomous Submarine Command Center (ASCC) using direct radio frequency or satellite links up to 200 miles away. The connection could be integrated with command centers aboard naval ships and land-based headquarters.

KSOT has a submerged endurance of up to 72 hours and capable of reaching 20 knots. The prototype has a length of 15 meters, a beam of 2.2 meters and a displacement of 37 tons. PT PAL did not reveal when KSOT will be commissioned by the navy as well as the number of units to be procured. But the development of the platform ushers Indonesia into an elite club of countries developing and operating autonomous submarine systems. These include United States, China and Australia.

With a goal to expand its submarine fleet to 12, KSOT’s development highlights remarkable progress in Indonesia’s underwater warfare ambitions.

In July, the French-based Naval Group finalized a transfer of technology contract with PT PAL Shipyard, which will see two Scorpene Evolved submarines build in Indonesia. As part of its broader maritime strategy, Indonesia is also set to acquire the retired Italian aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi. The Ministry of National Development Planning recently approved the acquisition, which will be financed through a $450 million foreign loan. This represents one of the most ambitious acquisitions by the Indonesian Navy and will facilitate in projecting its naval power in the Indo-Pacific.