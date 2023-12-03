Houthis Take Responsibility for Attacking Two Merchant Ships in the Red Sea

Two merchant ships sailing in the Red Sea near Yemen and the Bab el Mandeb strait came under attack today, December 3, with the Houthi rebels taking responsibility and calling Israeli ships or those associated with Israel a “legitimate target.” U.S. officials are acknowledging the attacks while reporting that the destroyer U.S.S. Carney was also involved.

A Pentagon source told ABC News, “The USS Carney has been involved in multiple engagements in the Red Sea involving Houthi attacks on commercial vessels today. In at least two circumstances, the Carney successfully shot down unmanned aerial vehicles headed in its direction.”

The United Kingdom Trade Operations group (UKMTO) issued three separate alerts today regarding uncrewed aerial systems in the vicinity of the Bab el Mandeb. Their reports said there was a “potential explosion” while warning ships to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

Associated Press is reporting that the attacks went on for as long as five hours. It is believed that multiple drones were launched with at least one exploding in the vicinity of one of the ships while the second ship may have been struck. At least one missile was also reportedly fired.

“This morning, the naval forces of the Yemen Armed Forces, carried out a targeted operation against two Israeli ships,” a spokesperson for Yemeni Houthi forces later said in a recorded statement. “The Yemeni armed forces will continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red and Arab seas.”

The statement identified the two vessels that were attacked as the Unity Explore and the Number Nine. The spokesperson alleged the ships had rejected warning messages and then they launched a drone attack against one and a missile against the other.

The Unity Explorer, a 60,650 dwt bulker operated by Unity based in the UK was believed to have been targeted first with the use of a drone. The vessel transited the Suez Canal on November 27 and is reporting on its AIS that it is bound for Singapore. The ship is registered in the Bahamas, but Unity is headed by Danny Ungar, who started the shipping company a decade ago as DAO Shipping.

A missile landed in the vicinity of the Number Nine, a 4,250 TEU containership, registered in Panama. It is traveling from Singapore bound for the Suez Canal. Unconfirmed reports said the vessel had suffered damage and was calling for assistance.

According to the media reports, the Carney had already shot down at least one drone coming from Yemen. Then while it was responding to calls from the merchant ships, the Carney identified another drone that was coming in its direction and it was also shot down.

Both the U.S. and UK had a week ago warned of increased activity and danger in the region. Last Sunday, November 26, a chemical tanker was boarded. The U.S. apprehended the individuals and said indications were that they are Somali pirates. However, last week a CMA CGM-chartered containership also reported an explosion from a done while it was sailing in the Indian Ocean.

