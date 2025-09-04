Houthis Attempt to Increase Attacks on Shipping After Israeli Actions



The Houthi militants have not made new threats against shipping, but there appears to be another increase in activity both against Israel and shipping that it links to Israel. It comes after the Israelis renewed their statements vowing to stop the Houthi aggression after the militants started to use missiles with cluster bombs.

UK Maritime Trade Operations issued a new warning of suspicious activity today, September 4, after receiving reports from an unnamed vessel in the Red Sea. The vessel’s master informed the tracking operations that “an unknown projectile” hit the sea at “some distance” from the vessel. The ship and its crew were reported uninjured and proceeding. The incident took place while the ship was approximately 178 nautical miles northwest of Hudaydah, Yemen, in the Red Sea north of the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

The warning also states that the master said the vessel had experienced “severe electronic interference” while it was transiting in the region. UKMTO is advising caution during transits.

The attack came as Lloyd’s List published new data showing that the number of vessels making the Red Sea transit increased last month. They calculate that transits were at their highest level since January 2024, and they cite increases from LPG tankers and bulkers, as well as the transits by tankers. The container carriers have continued to mostly divert their vessels around Africa.

UKMTO numbers today’s incident as the thirtieth of 2025 after well over 100 in 2024. However, there had been a lull after the Houthis took credit for sinking two bulk carriers, Magic Seas and Eternity C, in July.

Last week, Israel responded to what it said was the first attack using cluster weapons. After threatening the leadership of the Houthis, Israel attacked, killing one of the group’s senior leaders, the self-declared prime minister of the Houthis, Ahmed al-Rahawi. Associated Press determined, based on photos, that there were a total of 11 coffins in the funeral processional on Monday.

The day before, the Liberian-registered chemical tanker Scarlet Ray also reported a missile had splashed near the vessel and exploded. The Houthis claimed they struck the vessel, which is operated by Eastern Pacific, the Idan Ofer company. Eastern Pacific later also reported the vessel had not sustained damage.

The Houthis also made a claim on Tuesday, September 2, to have struck the MSC Aby (110,387 dwt / 9648 TEU). The unconfirmed report, which was dismissed by security consultants as likely false, said they had launched two drones and a missile that struck the containership in the Northern Red Sea. The ship, according to MSC’s published schedule, was due in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Analysts have raised concern, however, that the Houthis have extended the reach of their attacks further north into the Red Sea, threatening the region near Saudi Arabia. Last year’s attacks were mostly in the southern Red Sea near the strait or in the Gulf of Aden.

While there have been reports of attacks on shipping in recent days, the group is focused mostly on Israel. Today, September 4, they claimed another missile launch, which reports say the Israelis intercepted. Analysts note, however, that the launches directed at Israel are coming at an increased frequency, either daily or multiple times in a day. The Israelis have again made public statements that they will increase their response to stop the launches.

