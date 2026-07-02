Greece Questions Cruise Ship Captain After Lines Part and Passenger Falls

Update: Norwegian Cruise Line issued a statement saying that the captain of its cruise ship was only required to make a statement and was not placed under arrest. The company said in a statement to The Maritime Executive, "As part of the standard local investigative process following incidents of this nature, the captain provided a statement to the local authorities. He fully cooperated with the investigation, was released without restriction following his statement, and immediately resumed his duties aboard the vessel to prepare for the ship’s departure." --- MarEx

The Hellenic Coast Guard reported that the captain of a large, international cruise ship had been placed under arrest after an incident in the Port of Corfu on Wednesday evening, July 1. The cruise ship was one of four docked in the port, which was experiencing strong winds.

The Hellenic Coast Guard said the lines holding the cruise ship, which is registered in the Bahamas, parted in the wind. The vessel had its gangway down, and passengers were returning for a day on shore before the departure.

After the lines broke, the gangway shifted, and a female passenger, age 56 from New Zealand, lost her footing and fell into the water. The crew and dockworkers rushed in, and they were able to retrieve the woman, who is reported to have suffered slight injuries on her face and body. She was sent to a local hospital by ambulance.

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The captain of the cruise ship, a 56-year-old Italian citizen, was taken into custody as an investigation began into the incident. The captain could have faced charges of violating an article of the Hellenic Penal Code that pertains to exposing an individual to life-threatening danger or placing them in a helpless situation. The potential charges stem from neglecting a legal duty of care for the passenger.

The cruise ship was able to continue on its voyage after the incident, while the investigation is being carried out by the Central Port Authority of Corfu.

