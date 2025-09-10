Gaza-Bound Flotilla Reports Second Attack and Fire as It Prepares to Sail



The activist group calling its efforts the Global Sumud Flotilla, released a video showing a second incident on one of its vessels in Tunisia, apparently involving an incendiary device dropped from above. The group insists that it is undeterred and will set sail understanding the dangers as it attempts to break the blockade on Gaza.

The video released by the group shows a device being dropped onto the deck of their vessel and people yelling fire. The report said there were no injuries and only minor fire damage to the deck of the vessel named Alma. Reported to have a length of 108 feet (33 meters) and registered in the UK, it is said to be one of the largest vessels in the flotilla.

The group asserts in its statement today that Alma was attacked on the evening of September 9, approximately 24 hours after the first incident with the vessel named Family. In last night’s incident, they are saying an “unlit drone released an object that ignited the deck of the Alma boat. Experts believe it may have been an incendiary device coated with fuel-soaked materials, deliberately designed to spark fire upon impact.”

They report the fire was extinguished on the Alma. The passengers and crew are reported to be safe. The organizers contend that Israel is organizing activities to “distract and derail our mission.”

???? BREAKING: A second assault on the Global Sumud Flotilla within just 48 hours—this time in Tunisian waters. Footage shows an unlit drone releasing an object that ignited the deck of the Alma boat. Experts believe it may have been an incendiary device coated with fuel-soaked… pic.twitter.com/dy7QRYS4Mx — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GlobalSumudFlot) September 10, 2025

Tunisian officials yesterday denied that the incident on Monday was a drone attack and only commented on the fire. On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said it believes that it was "a premeditated attack." They said an investigation is underway so that everyone would be able to know "who planned this attack, who colluded, and who carried it out."

The boats had been expected to depart Tunisia on September 10, and they will meet up with additional boats from Sicily. The tracking system shows 20 boats in two locations in Tunisia, but as of late on Wednesday, they are not yet underway. The group said it was timing the departure based on weather and logistical conditions.

Yesterday, it reported a similar incident with a boat named Family, homeported in Madeira. It was also in the anchorage in Tunisia’s Sidi Bou Said port when a fire started on the forward deck. The group released a video showing something being dropped from above, saying that it was another drone that had attacked. Damage was limited to the area and lifejackets stored on deck.