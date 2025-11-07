Galveston Prepares for Cruise Growth Opening Fourth Terminal with MSC



The Port of Galveston, which is preparing for its continued strong growth in the cruise segment, marked the opening of its fourth cruise terminal with the arrival of the MSC Seascape cruise ship. The port has entered into long-term contracts with MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line to homeport from the new terminal, Cruise Terminal 16.

Work on the new terminal began in 2024 on a project that entailed transforming two existing cargo buildings into a 160,00-square-foot cruise terminal. It included the construction of a two-story vertical core, elevators, escalators, stairs, and a passenger ramp. The terminal has two passenger boarding bridges.

As part of the project, the port added its first newly built, on-site parking garage. It is a seven-story facility that provides more than 1,600 spaces as well as ground transportation areas for buses, shuttles, ride share cars, and taxis. The project was designed by Bermello Ajamil and executed by contractors Hensel Phelps and Orion Marine Services.

During the dedication ceremonies on November 7, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO Rodger Rees called it is a tremendous milestone in the port’s history as a major U.S. cruise port. Galveston notes that in 2019 its board approved a long-term plan that did not envision adding the fourth cruise terminal till 2031.

The port said long-term contracts with both MSC and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings made it possible to fund the $156 million project. It invested $55 million for the parking garage. The Port of Galveston provides strong access to the drive market from the mid-U.S. for cruises.

Galveston has already become the fourth-largest U.S. cruise home port and expects to see significant growth with the arrival of MSC and expanded homeporting from NCL. The port is scheduled for 445 sailings this season with a projected total of just under four million passenger movements (two million embarkations) in 2026. It now rivals Port Everglades in Florida, which last season handled just over four million passengers and has projected 4.4 million for the 2025-2026 season. PortMiami and Port Canaveral handle significantly larger numbers as the two largest cruise homeports.

MSC is positioning its MSC Seascape in Galveston to operate year-round 7-day cruises to the Western Caribbean. The company, which now has 23 cruise ships, highlights that Galveston becomes its fourth U.S. homeport as it expands its North American footprint. It is the first time the line has homeported from Texas, which joins its operations from PortMiami, Port Canaveral, and the Port of New York.

After limited sailings from Galveston in recent seasons, NCL will expand its homeporting in Texas using one of its newest ships. Norwegian Viva will arrive at the port in December and will sail seasonally from Galveston till April 2026 and return in October.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a 10-year contract with renewal options. It contemplates the company going to year-round homeporting in Galveston.

A busy commercial port for cargo, Galveston Harbor ranks among the top 40 busiest U.S. cargo waterways. The cruise segment has become an important economic contributor to the port and the Texas economy.

