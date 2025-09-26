Four Yards in China and Turkey to Battle for Scotland’s Next RoPax Order



The Scottish government has shortlisted four shipyards to battle for a $270 million contract to build two new RoRo/passenger ferries as part of fleet renewal for operator Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL). The procurement process for two new ferries to serve the Northern Isles network began in June with a target of having the new ships under contract by 2026.

A shortlist for companies was released on September 22, which includes Turkish companies Cemre and Tersan, China’s GSI, and Stena UK with its partner CMJL (Weihai) to battle for the contract. The government said the four yards were selected based on specific criteria, including facilities, capacities, and capabilities to take on the project.

The program will now proceed to the tender stage for the $270 million project that covers both vessels, CMAL and other costs, and shore power upgrades. The government, which has already allocated funds in the current budget, intends to award the contract in February next year, with the ferries expected to enter service in 2029.

The publication of the list has, however, drawn immediate scrutiny as all the yards are overseas. Transport Scotland confirmed to The Scotsman newspaper that no British yards had sought the contract. Fugerson Marine told the paper that the length of the vessels specified in the tender is beyond its current capacity.

The two 140-meter (459-foot) RoPax ferries will have the capacity to accommodate up to 200 passengers during peak months and alternatively revert to freight mode to maximize commercial vehicle capacity. They will serve the Aberdeen to Kirkwall/Lerwick route.

The freighter-flex design vessels are expected to have a freight capacity of 1,400 lane meters, 40 percent more than the vessels they will replace, and have a service speed of 20 knots. The two will replace the aging Helliar and Hildasay ferries that were built in 1997 and 1999, respectively, and have a capacity of just 12 passengers each. Both are owned by CMAL but operated by Serco NorthLink.

“These new vessels will have increased freight capacity, higher operating speeds, and additional capacity for passengers in peak season. This will enhance the efficiency and reliability of ferry services to better support the needs of businesses and communities in the Northern Isles for years to come,” said Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport.

The two newbuilds are part of the Scottish government's commitment to support the Northern Isles freight vessel replacement project to enhance the efficiency and reliability of ferry services in line with the needs of businesses and communities in the region.

“The desire for an increased freight provision was regularly mentioned throughout our public engagement sessions, but so too was additional passenger accommodation to add resilience to the fleet,” noted Kevin Hobbs, CMAL Chief Executive.

