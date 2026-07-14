Fire Aboard US Ready Reserve Vessel in Baltimore Harbor

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to reports of a fire aboard one of the U.S. military cargo ships docked in Baltimore as part of the Ready Reserve fleet. The fire department reports it found a fully involved fire in the area of two lifeboats aboard the Charles L. Gillard when it arrived at the site at 1100 on Monday, July 13.

Built in 1972, the vessel was acquired by the U.S. Navy in the 1980s and rebuilt in the 1990s as a Large, Medium-Speed Roll-on/Roll-off capable of transporting vehicles, equipment, and supplies for the US Navy. The 955-foot (291-meter) cargo ship is 55,450 dwt fully loaded.

The vessel was stricken from the Naval Vessel Register in May 2023 and transferred to the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) to be part of the Ready Reserve Force. Since 2024, it has been docked in Baltimore alongside its sister ship, Gary I. Gordon.

Fire department arrived to find a fully involved fire near the lifeboats (BCFD)

The fire department issued a second alarm for additional equipment to have it available if necessary. Pictures show the fire burning below one of the lifeboats and fire trucks with ladders to reach the blaze. The fire was extinguished with no reports of injuries. It is unclear if anyone was aboard the vessel, and the fire department reports it is investigating the cause of the fire.

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It is the second incident in recent months with vessels in the Ready Reserve Fleet in the Northwest section of Baltimore harbor. In December, Cornelius H. Charlton was ripped free of its moorings and began drifting during a windstorm. A fireboat and a commercial tug were able to secure the vessel.

