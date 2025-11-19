Fincantieri to Expand Ancona Shipyard for Naval Shipbuilding



Fincantieri has completed the last of a series of agreements with the Central Adriatic Sea Port Authority for the expansion of the shipbuilding yard in Ancona, Italy. The Italian shipbuilder reports that the agreements confirm the joint commitment to enhancing the strategic role of the port and the shipyard, strengthening their contribution to the economic development of the region and the Italian naval sector.

One of the most historic sites within the group, shipbuilding at Ancona traces back to 1843. Today, as one of the smaller yards in the group, it specializes in cruise ships and luxury yachts. The yard is being used as the site for the construction of the luxury cruise ships for companies including Viking, which has built a dozen cruise ships and has 10 additional vessels on order, as well as for Regent Seven Seas, Silversea, and currently Four Seasons.

“The signing of the concession represents a fundamental step for the future of the Ancona shipyard and for the entire Italian naval industry,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri. “With our development plan, we intend to transform the shipyard into a center of excellence, where tradition and technology come together to generate value for the region and the entire industrial chain.”

The concession gives Fincantieri the use of over 314,000 square meters of land, water, and facilities, which is a significant portion of the Port of Ancona. Fincantieri has rights to use the port and its facilities until the end of 2064, and according to the company will permit it to conduct and expand its shipbuilding activities.

Fincantieri has committed to investing €40 million for a major modernization and development of the capabilities for the Ancona shipyard. With the expansion of the yard, Fincantieri says it will make it increasingly competitive in the construction of large naval vessels. Ancona has not built naval vessels since the 1980s, but the company looks to expand its capabilities to realize the expected increase in naval shipbuilding as countries in Europe and elsewhere seek to increase their capacities. Fincantieri has been expanding its naval shipbuilding capabilities as it seeks to grow and diversify its business.

The new agreement is the latest in a series of steps that started in 2017 to enhance the Ancona shipyard. Two years ago, the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea agreed to a €40 million publicly funded investment into the port’s facilities. Half of the investment was for the construction of a new pier for the shipyard, and the other half was for the extension of the dry dock and securing the breakwater.

