Fight Forces Cruise Ship to Return to Port in Miami

Just hours after leaving the pier in Miami on Monday night, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Wonder of the Seas returned to her berth to deal with an onboard fight, passengers reported and the line confirmed.

After departure, two guests aboard Wonder of the Seas were involved in a fight near a kids' pool, and both were injured.

"Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries," the cruise line said.

Photos obtained by local media show EMS and police vehicles on the dock awaiting the ship's return, and at least one patient was photographed on a stretcher. Both were hospitalized, according to local police.

"We notified local authorities and are working closely with them . . . As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no more information to share at this time," the line said in a statement.

Both passengers have declined to press charges, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

It is far from the first time that a brawl has disrupted a cruise itinerary. Though rare, disruptions do occur, like the large-scale fight on a mess deck aboard Carnival Sunrise last month.