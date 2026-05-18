Expedition Cruise Ship Hondius Arrives in Rotterdam to Begin Disinfection

The expedition cruise ship Hondius docked in Rotterdam on Monday, May 18, operating with a skeleton crew, and will begin an extensive disinfection process. The ship’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, and Dutch health authorities are reporting that none of the crew and medical staff remaining aboard were experiencing symptoms of the hantavirus, but as a precaution, they are all being placed in quarantine.

The ship had a crew of 25, mostly from the Philippines, still aboard after disembarking all its passengers and about half the crew in Tenerife 10 days ago. The passengers were all repatriated to their home countries, where most of them remain in quarantine. The hantavirus has up to a six-week incubation period, and the World Health Organization is recommending a 42-day quarantine period.

The World Health Organization reports that as of today, there are a total of 11 cases reported, with nine confirmed and two probable cases. This includes a Dutch couple and a German passenger who died. Officials in Canada were the latest to report that one of the evacuated passengers tested positive over the weekend, but was only displaying mild symptoms. A French passenger remains in a hospital in Paris in critical condition.

The Hondius was met by a crew in hazmat suits, and according to the Dutch health organization RIVM and the Port of Rotterdam, 22 people were disembarked, including two medical personnel from RIVM who joined the ship when it reached Cape Verde. Two Dutch crewmembers are going into home quarantine, while 17 crewmembers from the Philippines, as well as three from Ukraine, are initially going into quarantine at a special facility in the port. RIVM said they might later be repatriated. All the crewmembers were given a medical examination to leave the ship.

The cruise ship was placed in quarantine and will undergo a sanitation process (WHO)

Five crewmembers currently remain aboard the cruise ship to continue its operations and coordinate with EWS Group, which has been hired to disinfect the ship. RVIM reported that an inspection would begin today, along with taking samples.

Officials at the Port of Rotterdam said the port is a safe haven, designated as a quarantine port. They said they were prepared for the situation and expect some of the crewmembers to remain in quarantine until June 18.

Oceanwide Expeditions said the cleaning operation is estimated to require three to four days, subject to the findings of the inspection. The ship will also undergo additional testing and inspections after the disinfection process.

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The Hondius, which is a 6,600 gross ton expedition cruise ship, entered service in June 2019 and is registered in the Netherlands. The ship has a maximum passenger capacity of 170 people and 57 crew.

Cruises aboard the ship scheduled to depart on May 29 and June 5 have been canceled. Oceanwide reports the cruise ship will resume full operations on June 13, departing from Longyearbyen, Svalbard.

