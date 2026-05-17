Anchor Handler Runs Aground Just Off a Popular Beach in Brazil

An anchor-handler on charter to Petrobras has gone aground about 80 nautical miles to the northeast of Rio de Janiero.

The 2010-built AHTS vessel Skandi Amazonas was underway Friday night when she made contact with a rock bank on the bottom, according to the Brazilian Navy. The impact ruptured the vessel's hull, causing flooding.

To avert a sinking or capsizing, the master of the vessel conducted an intentional grounding at a position about 400 yards off the waterfront at Macae, a town closely linked to Brazil's offshore oil industry. The site of the grounding is just off of Praia Campista, a seaside neighborhood with a long, sandy beach and several luxury hotels.

29 people were aboard the ship at the time of the grounding, and 12 were evacuated to safety by good Samaritan vessels. 17 crewmembers remained aboard to conduct damage assessments and prepare for salvage. No injuries have been reported, nor are there signs of pollution.

In a written statement, the Brazilian Navy reported that water had entered the starboard side engine room compartment, taking out starboard propulsion. The ship still has emergency generator power, the service said.

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The local port authority has opened an investigation into the circumstances in the case, and all parties are cooperating with the inquiry.