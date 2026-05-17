Iran's Empty Tankers are Still Running Blockade, But Loadings Have Stopped

The U.S. Navy's blockade on Iranian shipping continues to turn back vessels in the Gulf of Oman, but Central Command has not yet sealed up all of its leaks, according to TankerTrackers.com. Empty tankers are still making it through in small numbers and reaching safe anchorages off Iran's loading terminals.

Since the launch in April, the forces assigned to the blockade have turned back 81 vessels and detained four more, CENTCOM said in a statement Sunday. The mission's objective is to ratchet up the economic pressure on Iran and compel the regime to yield in its stalled negotiations with the United States. The blockade has been highly successful in preventing laden Iranian tankers from exiting the Gulf and delivering oil; it has been mosty successful in blocking empty tankers headed westbound, but some continue to get through.

Three sanctioned tankers in ballast made it past the Gulf of Oman blockade line and through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, according to TankerTrackers.com. Their combined capacity amounts to roughly 1.9 million barrels; if loaded up at an export terminal, this would be enough to allow Iran to keep pumping at its standard rate for one additional day, delaying the onset of further shut-ins. In addition, the consultancy spotted a sanctioned, Russian-flagged product tanker that has developed a habit of crossing and re-crossing the U.S. blockade line, without a clear commercial purpose. The vessel Pegasus (IMO 9276028) - one of hundreds blacklisted in the final days of the Biden administration for involvement in Russia's petroleum trade - has transited across the line at least three times, according to TankerTrackers.com's AIS data and satellite imaging.

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There are still at least six empty tankers moored near Kharg Island awaiting loading, not including vessels in other locations, the firm reports. But the island's normally-busy loading terminals have not seen any laden crude tanker departures for six days, according to maritime security firm Windward. Loadings have likely been interrupted by the large-scale spill seen emanating from one of the island's terminals earlier this month. Iranian officials claim that it was caused by a tanker dumping oily waste over the side, and the terminal operating company has denied any leakage from terminal infrastructure.

Iran's ongoing blockade of Gulf nations' maritime traffic continues to crimp global oil supplies. Iraq has exported just 10 million barrels of oil in April, down from 93 million barrels the month before, according to its oil ministry. As peace talks between the U.S. and Iran show no signs of progress, and global markets continue to draw down reserves at a steady pace, oil prices are once again rising: Brent regained some momentum and rebounded above $110 per barrel as of early Monday morning.