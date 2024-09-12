EU and Turkish Shipping Company in Standoff Over Weapons Inspections

The EUNAVFOR went public with its concerns regarding a Turkish shipping company as it remains at odds with Arkas Line over requests for vessel inspections. One of the line’s Turkish-registered containerships refused a request from EUNAVFOR IRINI for an inspection on September 8 continuing a standoff between the company and the EU.

Turkey is not a member of the European Union and has repeatedly accused the EUNAVFOR operation of meddling and being intrusive and unnecessary. IRINI was launched in 2020 by the EU to enforce UN Security Council resolutions to stop the shipment of arms into Libya. IRNI reports in the past four years it has contacted more than 1,000 ships and received permission more than 500 times to inspect ships. Ships that are found to be in violation of the resolutions are sent to EU ports. The operation also monitors flights into Libya.

Arkas’ vessel Matilde A (17,000 dwt) departed Gemlik, Turkey bound for Misurata, Libya on September 7. The ship which is 510 feet (155.6 meters) in length has a capacity for approximately 1,200 TEU. According to EUNAVFOR IRINI, they contacted the vessel on September 8 asking for permission to board and conduct an inspection. Turkey they said rejected the request despite the Security Council resolutions.

The Turkish shipping company, which on its website reports it has operated since 1996 and as Arkas since 2010, has a long history of rejecting these requests. Arkas lists an operating fleet of 24 vessels with a combined capacity of 126,500 TEUs providing regular service between ports in the Mediterranean, West Africa, and the Black Sea. Reports from IRINI indicate Arkas denied six requests in 2021, three in 2022, two in 2023, and now one in 2024.

The lack of cooperation with the EU and UN Security Council resolutions comes as Arkas posts a message on its website saying it is “excited” to announce as of 2023 it joined the UN Global Compact. They point out it is “a voluntary platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.”

Turkey has been at odds with the EU and UN over Libya where it maintains a military presence which it argues is “legitimate” and should not be viewed as a foreign force. The reports say they are there to support stability in Libya.

Recently, Turkey signed a new alliance with the Libyan government to provide additional training, weapons, and attack drones, which would violate the Security Council resolutions. Turkey reports it has also provided a more modern air defense system and other capabilities to Libya.

The Matilde A continued its voyage. The vessel arrived in Libya on September 11.