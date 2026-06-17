Docker Killed in Cargo Loading Accident on Ro/Ro at Zeebrugge

On Tuesday, a docker was killed in a tragic accident aboard a ro/ro freighter at the Port of Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The circumstances are still under investigation, but early media reports suggest a vehicle accident occurred. That evening, a 54-year-old docker was working a shift aboard the ro/ro freighter Delphine, moored at the CLdN Albert II Dock. He was on duty signaling other longshoreman on the vehicle deck as they loaded cargo on board the vessel. At about 1800 hours, a tow vehicle (ro/ro tug) hit a stack of containers, pinning the worker between the boxes and the bulkhead. He died on scene.

Delphine was detained after the casualty for a police investigation and a forensic examination, and the public prosecutor's office has opened an inquiry into the circumstances. The ship remained in port as of Thursday morning.

The victim was a well-known member of the community. Outlet KW has identified the docker as Georges Van Troostenberghe, a father of five and an enthusiastic supporter of the annual Blankenberge Carnival.

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It is not the first time that the vessel has had a serious incident at Zeebrugge. In April 2025, Delphine (IMO 9789245) was involved in a significant fire. The blaze started on the third deck, which contained 60 electric vehicles and 40 conventional cars. The captain decided to fully evacuate the ship's 26-member crew, while shore-based firefighting teams came aboard. To defeat the fire, the master ordered the space closed off and the CO2 system activated. The fire suppression system worked as designed, and the fire was brought under control. The local fire brigade brought in a supply of inert nitrogen gas to blow into the compartment, insurance against the chance of a reflash while the space cooled down.

Top image: Marc Pierens / VesselFinder