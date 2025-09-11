Disney Adventure’s MV Postponed Three Months Citing Construction Delays



Disney Cruise Line informed passengers that it is delaying the maiden voyage for its new Singapore-based cruise ship, Disney Adventure. The news came a day after the ship completed its first sea trials after seven years of construction.

The new cruise ship, which is the largest ever built in Germany and the largest for Disney Cruise Line, is one of only a few to exceed the 200,000 gross ton threshold. Work started in 2018 by MV Werften, a shipbuilder set up by the vessel’s owners, Genting Hong Kong. A large portion of the vessel was towed in late 2019 to the building hall in Wismar, Germany, and the ship was reported to be as much as 80 percent complete when the shipbuilder and its parent went bankrupt in 2022.

Disney acquired the incomplete ship reportedly for €40 million, with an agreement to complete the ship in Germany. Reports suggest they have invested as much as $1 billion in reimaging the vessel in the Disney style. The line notes that it is an “ambitious transformation” and a first-of-its-kind project for Disney Cruise Line. Meyer Werft, which is also building Disney’s new cruise ships, was retained to oversee the completion of the ship.

Disney Adventure was moved from the building hall in April, and on September 1, set off on her first sea trials. The ship was in the Baltic and later the North Sea before arriving in Bremerhaven on September 9. Reports indicated that over 1,400 shipyard workers and contractors were aboard during the trials.

“As we work on the final touches to bring the Disney Adventure to our guests, we’ve encountered unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process,” said Joe Schott, President of Disney Signature Experiences. “To ensure the experience we deliver reflects our commitment to excellence, we’ve made the decision to adjust our timeline. We know this may be disappointing to our guests, and we’re working directly with them to offer flexible rebooking options and uphold the trust they place in us.”

The ship had been scheduled for its first revenue cruise from Singapore on December 15. It has now been reset for March 10, 2026. When she enters service, she will be the company’s only ship homeported year-round in Asia, and she will be operating three- and four-night ocean cruises.

Disney Adventure will be 208,100 gross tons when completed with accommodations for approximately 6,700 passengers. Some features, such as the longest roller-coaster at sea, are being held over from the original plans, but all the public spaces are being reworked in Disney style. The ship will have over 2,100 passenger cabins as well as seven themed areas. It incorporates character experiences from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel.

It is not the first time Disney Cruise Line has delayed a maiden voyage. Famously, in 1998, the launch of the company was delayed for months, with the maiden voyage date for its first ship, Disney Magic, reset three times. Reports said achieving Disney’s exacting standards was a challenge during the shipbuilding process. Disney Magic entered service in July 1998. More recently, in 2022, the maiden voyage of Disney Wish was delayed six weeks, with the line and shipbuilder Meyer citing the impact of the pandemic on the building process.

The delay of Disney Adventure also permits the brand to focus on the launch of its other new cruise ship, Disney Destiny (144,256 GT), the third ship of the Wish class being built in Papenburg, Germany. She was recently floated out of the building hall by Meyer Werft and enters service from Port Everglades, Florida, on November 20.

The introduction of Disney Adventure is being closely followed by the industry as it will become the largest cruise ship in Asia.

