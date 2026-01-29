DiBella Designated as FMC Chair After Seven-Month Vacancy



Recently appointed Commissioner Laura DiBella has been designated as the next Chair of the Federal Maritime Commission by Donald Trump. She joined the FMC officially on January 6 after confirmation by the U.S. Senate in December and fills the Chairman’s role, which had been empty since June when Louis Sola’s term expired.

The former Secretary of Commerce for Florida, DiBella, brings extensive experience in economic development, having served as President of Business Development at FloridaCommerce, President/CEO at Enterprise Florida, and President of the Florida Opportunity Fund (Florida’s Venture Capital arm). She also holds the distinction of having been appointed as the first-ever, full-time executive director of Florida Harbor Pilots Association.

“I look forward to leading the incredible and hardworking FMC team in its integral function in carrying out President Trump’s mandate of ‘Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance’,” said DiBella after the announcement of her designation to lead the FMC.

She takes the role as the commission has an expanded role in overseeing maritime commerce after Congress in 2022 extended the mandate in response to complaints about abuses by the shipping companies during the surge in volumes during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress gave the FMC new responsibilities and powers in ensuring the supply chain and fair business practices by global carriers.

The FMC has launched broad initiatives, including into flagging practices and unfavorable flagging laws, regulations, and practices that endanger the efficiency and reliability of the ocean shipping supply chain. It also launched an investigation into port congestion and recently the practice and restrictions on chassis usage from the carriers. This is in addition to increased scrutiny over detention and demurrage (D&D) fees and handling a wave of complaints from customers and shippers related to the business practices of the carriers.

Trump changed the Chairman of the FMC, designating Louis Sola in January 2025, but his term expired at the end of June, leaving the role vacant. DiBella and Robert Harvey were nominated by the White House in September, but Harvey awaits confirmation. Rebecca Dye, Daniel Maffei (former Chairman under Joe Biden), and Max Vekich continue in their roles as commissioners.

Laura DiBella’s term runs until June 30, 2028.

