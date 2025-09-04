Trump Nominates Two to Fill FMC Commissioner Vacancies



The White House released the names of two Florida executives that it is nominating as commissioners to fill the vacancies on the Federal Maritime Commission. Currently, two seats are open after the terms of Chairman Louis Sola and Commissioner Carl Bentzel expired on June 30.

Laura DiBella, the former Secretary of Commerce for Florida, is nominated for a term expiring June 30, 2028. Robert Harvey, a lawyer currently leading economic development programs in Florida, is nominated for a term expiring June 30, 2029. The administration has not announced its choice for chairman of the FMC to replace Sola. DiBella and Harvey would join current commissioners Rebecca Dye, Daniel Maffei, and Max Vekich.

“I am humbled, honored, and grateful for the faith that President Trump has instilled in me with this nomination. The gravity and responsibility of the role is not lost on me, and I look forward to playing an integral part in carrying out his mission in ‘Restoring America's Maritime Dominance’, ’” DiBella told The Maritime Executive.

She is currently a Government Relations Advisor at the law firm of Adams & Reese. In addition to having served as Florida’s first female Secretary of Commerce (2023), DiBella has extensive experience in economic development, having served as President of Business Development at FlordiaCommerce, President/CEO at Enterprise Florida, and President of the Florida Opportunity Fund (Florida’s Venture Capital arm).

DiBella also holds the distinction of having been appointed as the first-ever, full-time executive director of Florida Harbor Pilots Association. She was at the organization that represents nearly 100 harbor pilots for the state’s 16 deepwater ports from 2019 to 2022. She also served from 2017 to 2019 as the Port Director for the Port of Fernandina, Ocean Highway and Port Authority of Nassau County, Florida.

Robert Harvey and DiBella worked together at Enterprise Florida, where he was General Counsel when DiBella led the state’s economic development arm. Harvey, a lawyer who concentrated his practice in securities litigation, arbitration, and regulation, is now President & Executive Director of the Florida Opportunity Fund, a private, not-for-profit corporation with a mission of mobilizing investments in a broad variety of Florida-based new technology companies. He is also Executive Director of the Florida Development Finance Corporation.

Harvey began his career with the United States Navy, where he served on active duty from 1987 to 1990 as a Navy Judge Advocate and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney.

After confirmation by the U.S. Senate, DiBella and Harvey would join the FMC at a critical time as the Trump administration’s tariffs are reshaping the shipping industry and the administration plans to roll out fees on Chinese-operated or built ships calling at U.S. ports. The administration and the U.S. Congress are focusing on rebuilding the American merchant marine, while the FMC has been moving to ensure fair shipping policies and recently launched an investigation into international flag of convenience states and the administration and enforcement of regulations.