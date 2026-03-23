Designers and Technicians Go on Strike at Bath Iron Works



A small group of workers at the Bath Iron Works walked off the job on Monday, March 23, in the first strike in six years at the critical government contractor. The strike is being conducted by about a tenth of the total workforce, specifically among designers, clerks, and technicians.

The Bath Marine Draftsmen’s Association launched the strike for its 620-plus members out of a total yard workforce of more than 6,800 people. The union is a local within the UAW (United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America), which is the largest union in the United States. The striking workers are responsible for design, nondestructive tests, technical clerks, laboratory technicians, and associate engineers.

Union officials said they were rejecting the wage offer from the shipyard, which is part of General Dynamics. They expressed dissatisfaction with the wage offer as well as insurance coverage and retirement income security.

A spokesperson for the yard said they had been negotiating for three weeks but were unable to come to terms on a new master contract. They reported the best and final offer was total compound wage growth of 23.8 percent over the next four years, with 10 percent this year and four percent in each of the next three years.

The strike comes a little over a month after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the yard during what he dubbed his “Arsenal of Freedom tour.” He said it was designed to demonstrate support for the defense industrial base by issuing a call to action to revitalize America's manufacturing might and reenergize the nation's workforce. He emphasized the important role played by the industries and specifically shipbuilders.

The company said it plans to keep operations going during the current strike through the use of other salaried personnel, subcontractors, and employees who elect to come to work. It said it would continue to negotiate with the union, seeking to align the company and union objectives.

The yard was closed down for two months in 2020 when its primary union went on strike. 4,300 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers walked off over a dispute about subcontracting and seniority.

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The yard is one of the oldest and largest suppliers to the U.S. Navy. It traces the origins of the foundry to 1826 and says the company has been involved in shipbuilding since 1888. It is currently the builder of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Last fall, the yard christened Bath Iron Works’ first Flight III destroyer after reporting the Navy has exercised its option for an additional vessel. Bath currently has under construction two Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and five Flight III destroyers. It completed the Zumwalt-Class destroyers in 2022.

